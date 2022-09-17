Under the eye of Killeen Independent School District Director of Investigations Chuck Kelley, multiple staff members within KISD were the subjects of investigations that looked into school policy violations as it relates to student-teacher boundaries and morality.
The following is a breakdown of four of those reports with the central theme of “inappropriate” behavior conducted on a school campus by members of KISD staff. These reports provide an insight into KISD and shine a light on what type of cases Kelley was assigned.
The Herald received these reports in June after a prolonged legal battle with KISD that began in September 2021. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office ruled in the Herald’s favor this year for dozens of KISD investigative documents be released, which the district fought to keep out of the public view.
Currently, the Herald awaits a decision from Paxton on whether or not the school district will release supporting documents referenced in Kelley’s reports.
Online games
A report completed May 11, 2018, claims that a male teacher’s aide at Haynes Elementary School actively and repeatedly attempted to engage female students with his online gaming content. According to the report, three separate complaints were lodged against the aide, who allegedly provided an index card with his YouTube channel. The channel included gaming content where the aide would “record himself playing games and can play a game called ‘Fort Night’ utilizing the channel,” the report said. At least five female students reported being provided this information by the aide, and at least one student said the aide made her uncomfortable, as he was “everywhere she is.”
Kelley wrote that the aide “reportedly walks behind [redacted] upstairs and downstairs and she believes he is following her.” Testimony from an assistant principal alleged that a campus teacher had reportedly taken an information card given to a student by the aide and ripped it up, saying “[redacted] should not be interacting with her in that manner.” The student allegedly told the teacher “Good, I didn’t want to play with him anyway. He’s weird.”
The aide who was investigated, in an interview with Kelley, allegedly stated that he had shared his account information but insisted that he had never communicated with a student via social media or text as he knew doing so would be inappropriate. However, the aide did admit to having played “games with students on his cellphone during downtime in class,” the report said.
The aide was found to be in violation of the KISD Enforceable Standards, Standard 3.8, which states that “The educator shall maintain appropriate professional educator-student relationships and boundaries based on a reasonably prudent educator standard.”
The report does not state what discipline, if any, the aide faced from KISD.
‘Little Sister’
A substitute teacher at Shoemaker High School was investigated in 2019 on the basis of maintaining an inappropriate relationship between herself and a female student. However, Kelley’s report states that at no point was the relationship sexual, but that the substitute teacher described the student as a “little sister” and that the student described the teacher as a mentor.
According to Kelley’s investigation, the teacher and student regularly texted each other, talking about “relationships with their respective boyfriends, about God and other general topics.” The substitute teacher stated that she acted as a mentor. The student said that she “was not receiving good advice or attention at home” and that the teacher had given her advice such as preparing for class and going to college.
“She said she looks up to [redacted] as a big sister,” the report said. The student allegedly told Kelley that her mother was “jealous that she was receiving life advice from a teacher.”
The teacher at one point invited the student to attend a sports game in another nearby city, but had asked the student’s mother for permission first. The mother had apparently denied the request, and the teacher “respected the mother’s wishes.”
According to the report, the substitute teacher was cited for violating Standard 3.9 of the KISD Enforceable Standards, which states that educators must refrain from inappropriate communication with a student or minor “including, but not limited to, electronic communication such as cell phone, text messaging, instant messaging, blogging, or another social network communication.”
The report does not state whether the teacher was formally fired or disciplined.
Loving Coaches
A pair of coaches at Shoemaker High School were the subject of an investigation in 2018, who Kelley reported were engaged in strong public displays of affection, including once instance in which one coach “was grabbing the female (coach’s) rear end” while “hugged up” in a dugout during a baseball game. The coaches were dating at the time, according to the report.
Both coaches received written reprimands for “bad judgement,” the report said. Additionally, Kelley noted that several students complained about a decline in practice quality whenever one coach would show up during the others’ practice. Finally, Kelley described an away trip in 2017 to a sports tournament which students allege the pair of coaches engaged in sexual activity that they could hear “thru the walls.” One of the coaches no longer works for KISD, and the other denied engaging in any such activity.
No action was taken as a result of the investigation, as Kelley noted that the remaining coach had already received a verbal reprimand.
Inappropriate relationship
A relationship between a teacher at Haynes Elementary School and a student’s father resulted in a resignation, according to an investigation by Kelley in 2018. The report stipulates that the teacher developed an “inappropriate relationship” with the student’s father while the student’s mother was on a three-day military assignment. The teacher allegedly sent the wife “highly inappropriate conversations” which the mother said was an effort to “harass her.”
Ultimately, the teacher declined to acknowledge Kelley’s request for a second interview, instead submitting an email demonstrating an intent to resign.
According to Kelley, the teacher was found to be in violation of the KISD Enforceable Standards, Standard 1.10: “The educator shall be of good moral character and be worthy to instruct or supervise the youth of this state.”
