Stan Golaboff, a Harker Heights resident has a discussion with his table during the bond steering committee meeting on Nov. 19 at Harker Heights Elementary School.

Upgrades to the Killeen Independent School District’s athletic stadiums at Ellison, Shoemaker and Harker Heights high schools were included in a bond recommendation that will go forward to the board of trustees in January.

The bond proposition that includes upgrades to the athletic stadiums at Ellison, Harker Heights and Shoemaker high schools will cost taxpayers around $56 million, according to the district’s estimates.

