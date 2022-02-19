The Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees will vote on a staffing proposal Tuesday for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.
The proposal includes staffing allocations for the district’s newest high school, Chaparral, set to open in the fall, and a decrease of 40 “full-time equivalent” elementary and middle school teaching positions, according to the district’s board agenda.
The allocations are based on projected enrollment of 44,319 students, the agenda states, and an average class size of 26 students for fifth through 12th grades.
The agenda item will be presented KISD Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources David Manley.
To see a full breakdown of the district’s 2022-2023 staffing proposal visit https://bit.ly/3s0Qv85.
Other items to be discussed during Tuesday’s meeting include:
- KISD FFA program overview
- Delinquent property tax collections report
- Fiscal Year 2022-2023’s general fund budget
- Flooring life cycle replacement contractors
- Design of middle school No. 15.
To view the board’s full agenda and attachments in advance of Tuesday’s meeting, visit https://bit.ly/3sKo5OA.
The board meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the district’s administration building located at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen. The meeting will also be streamed live at www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on KISD TV Channel 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.