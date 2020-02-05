The Killeen Independent School District is still experiencing bus driver vacancies, and some drivers are covering double routes, according to Taina Maya, the district’s spokeswoman.
All told, KISD is nearly 50 drivers short of about 360 bus drivers and related positions it needs to efficiently bus thousands of children to and from school. KISD has just over 45,000 students enrolled in schools this year.
Maya said the drivers covering double routes is not because of a recent loss of drivers but because of the national shortage of bus drivers — a problem KISD has faced for years.
Maya said the district has 318 total drivers and 48 total driver vacancies.
In an email this week, Maya said the district has 230 current drivers and 46 vacancies when not including drivers who only drive field trip buses and special education bus monitors.
Bus drivers received a compensation increase as a result of the compensation package passed by the Killeen school board in July 2019.
Drivers start out at $14.26 an hour and can receive pay stipends from the district, according to Maya.
Drivers were making around $13.12 an hour before the pay raise.
“First year drivers are eligible for a sign-on bonus and CDL reimbursement, and we also have a safe driver and attendance stipend that can pay up to $4,000 per year,” Maya said in an email.
KISD was short around 70 drivers in February 2019 and short around 48 drivers in January 2018, according to KISD at the time.
