Shoemaker High School students were evacuated Monday after someone 'intentionally' started a fire in a second-floor bathroom.
Killeen Independent School District spokeswoman Taina Maya confirmed a 'small fire' Monday afternoon was 'intentionally set.'
"Yes, I can confirm a small fire appears to have been intentionally set in the second-floor restroom of Shoemaker High School," Maya said in an email Monday. "Students and staff were promptly evacuated, and fire extinguishers were used to put out the fire."
Killeen firefighters responded and declared the building was safe for students to return to the first floor, Maya said.
"The campus has relocated second-floor students and staff to the gym and cafeteria for the remainder of the day," she said. "The campus promptly communicated with the SHS family throughout the evacuation and update. We are grateful for the prompt response from campus administration, KISD Police, and Killeen Fire."
SHS Principal Latisha Williams emailed parents at 2:38 p.m. Monday afternoon about the incident.
"This will be investigated and any students found to be involved will be disciplined in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct," Williams said.
