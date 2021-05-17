The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees recently approved a 3.5% pay raise for district employees, but it is unclear if the same raise will be given to the district’s 500-plus substitute aides, secretaries and teachers.
Last Tuesday the Killeen ISD school board unanimously approved a $14.8 million compensation package providing equity adjustments between 8-13% for some hourly employees and an additional 3.5% general pay increase for all employees beginning July 1, 2021.
Monday the district’s spokeswoman, Taina Maya, responded to some of the Herald’s questions about the district’s substitute employees, but did not specifically answer a question about whether substitute employees would also receive the district’s recently announced 3.5% raise.
“The district currently has 511 substitutes in our pool, and we are continuously hiring substitutes,” Maya said. “Killeen ISD will analyze the rate of pay for substitutes to comparable district. In a normal school year, pay rates are finalized by the end of June for the July 1, 2021 contract year.”
Maya said the district has “taken steps to build our pool of applicants over the last year.”
According to a 2020-2021 KISD substitute employee contract, posted on the district’s website, the district’s Chief Human Resources Officer, Jessica Neyman, said substitutes are a “critical” part of the district.
“Thank you for your work with the students and staff of our district,” Neyman wrote. “You are critical to the success of our instructional and extracurricular programs, so our regular staff can be absent when necessary for personal or professional reasons.”
Non-degreed substitutes are paid:
- $76.80 per day for aides
- $61.45 per day for secretaries
- $76.80 per day for classroom teachers
- $90.00 per day for long-term teachers
Four-year degreed substitutes are paid:
- $76.80 per day for aides
- $61.45 per day for secretaries
- $84.20 per day for classroom teachers
- $97.30 per day for long-term teachers
Texas certified teacher substitutes are paid:
- $76.80 per day for aides
- $61.45 per day for secretaries
- $97.30 per day for classroom teachers
- $110.40 per day for long-term teachers
The following are the qualifications to be a substitute in Killeen ISD:
- Must be 19 years of age (Elementary and Middle School) and 21 years of age (High School).
- Must have 12 credit hours or 2 years of experience employed in a position working or volunteering with children (e.g. daycare, camps or coaching)
- At least 2 supervisor references with valid email addresses.
- Able to work at least 5 days per semester.
To apply to be a Killeen ISD substitute aide, secretary, or teacher visit www.killeenisd.org/substitute_center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.