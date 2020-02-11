The Killeen school superintendent on Tuesday received a contract extension and the possibility of a pay raise.
Following a 1 hour and 20 minute executive session, the board approved with a 6-0 vote a one-year contract extension for Superintendent John Craft and a general pay increase that is contingent upon whether all employees with the district receive a pay increase as well.
If the Killeen Independent School District staff receives a general pay increase around June or July, Craft would receive a pay increase of the same percentage.
Craft’s current salary is $310,000. The superintendent received a $42,287 annual pay raise in February 2019.
In addition to giving Craft a 15.8% raise from his previous $267,712.82 annual salary last year, the board extended his contract through June 30, 2023.
