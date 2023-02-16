Vaping among students at Killeen schools is an issue, and apparently its getting worse.
During Tuesday’s school board workshop, Killeen ISD Police Chief Ralph Disher discussed criminal incidents at campuses and warned board members that vaping incidents at school campuses are at an all time high.
Disher reviewed the district’s 2021-2022 Academic Performance Report and pointed out the statistics on drug, alcohol and tobacco cases increased significantly because of vaping.
According to KISD statistics, there were 84 drug, alcohol and tobacco incidents last school year, the highest number of cases in the past six years, and nearly double over the previous year. Vaping has become one of the most prevalent violations within the student body at both the middle school and high school levels, Disher said.
Students are prohibited from possessing or using any type of tobacco product or electronic vaporizing device on school property or while attending an activity, according to KISD policy.
And while vaping of nicotine products is prohibited on any campus it’s not nicotine vaping that has Disher and the school board concerned. Disher said the district’s narcotics sniffing dog can locate vapes, but knowing what is inside the vape cartridges is another story. It is commonly known that nicotine cartridges are sold at many corner stores and that some of those stores have cartridges for sale that contain something other than nicotine.
Disher said vape cartridges with THC — a compound in marijuana that makes people high — are sold at local vape shops and convenience stores.
KISD’s narcotics sniffing dog can locate these items. And, the district can test items once they are discovered to see if the substance inside is THC. Then officials must send off samples to the Texas Department of State Health Services to be tested for the concentration which takes about two or three weeks to get back results. In the meantime, there is a dilemma about what to do with the student, officials said.
If the student is in violation of a nicotine vaping policy the punishment is less severe than if the substance they are caught with is illegal in Texas.
The district plans to install vape detectors on campuses sometime in the near future, according to Disher. The type of detectors being considered are electronic and will send a message to a cellphone. The district is considering decisions which need to be made on who will carry these devices.
It is illegal in Texas to sell or give tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, to anyone age 20 years or younger. Texas law also prohibits young adults and children 20 years and younger from possessing or using those tobacco products. The only exceptions are active-duty military personnel and individuals who turned 18 prior to the law taking effect on Sept. 1, 2019.
