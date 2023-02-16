Vape1.jpg

Vaping and vape products are banned at all campuses in Killeen Independent School District.

 File photo

Vaping among students at Killeen schools is an issue, and apparently its getting worse.

During Tuesday’s school board workshop, Killeen ISD Police Chief Ralph Disher discussed criminal incidents at campuses and warned board members that vaping incidents at school campuses are at an all time high.

