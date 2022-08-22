School buses

Residents will have an opportunity to voice their opinions about the Killeen school district’s more than half-a-billion-dollar proposed budget during a public hearing Tuesday evening.

The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees is expected to vote Tuesday on the district’s proposed fiscal year 2023 budget of $517 million to fund Fort Hood, Killeen, Harker Heights and Nolanville schools.

The Killeen ISD board voted Tuesday to propose a $517-million budget for fiscal year 2023. A final vote will take place on Aug. 23 following a public hearing. 

