Residents will have an opportunity to voice their opinions about the Killeen school district’s more than half-a-billion-dollar proposed budget during a public hearing Tuesday evening.
The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees is expected to vote Tuesday on the district’s proposed fiscal year 2023 budget of $517 million to fund Fort Hood, Killeen, Harker Heights and Nolanville schools.
The district’s spending plan includes a 6% general pay increase for employees, an 8% raise for T-TESS certified teachers, additional pay for starting teachers, as well as an increase in budgeted federal Impact Aid revenue from $47.6 million to $51.6 million.
For the 2023 fiscal year, which begins Sept. 1, KISD has budgeted $274.5 million for instruction; $43.4 million for plant maintenance and operations; $28.8 million for school leadership; $27 million for food services and $27.1 million for debt service.
A public hearing about the proposed tax rate and budget will be held during KISD’s regular board meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the district’s administration building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive.
TAX RATE
Although KISD’s proposed tax rate for the 2023 fiscal year is pennies lower than the district’s current tax rate, residents will likely see their tax bills increase as property values continue to climb.
Net taxable property values increased 17.4% this year to $11.7 billion, according to the school district.
KISD’s tax rate for the 2023 fiscal year is proposed at just over $1.016 per $100 home valuation.
According to the Bell County Appraisal District, under the district’s proposed tax rate, an average home appraised at $163,228 would owe $1,659 in property taxes to KISD for fiscal year 2023.
Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the board room of KISD’s administration building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive. Meetings can also be viewed live online at https://www.killeenisd.org/livetv.
