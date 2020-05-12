The maintenance and operations tax rate for the Killeen Independent School District could drop by about 4 cents from the current level, thanks in large part to state legislation that was signed into law last year.
Megan Bradley, the district’s chief financial officer, said the district’s maintenance and operations tax rate could be compressed to an estimated number around 93 cents or less. The district’s current M&O rate is around 97 cents. However, the district cannot finalize a tax rate until officials hear from the Texas Education Agency.
The reason for the decrease is because of House Bill 3 and the increase of state and local property values. If the state or local property values grow more than 2.5%, the district’s current 93-cent tier one tax rate, as mandated by HB3, will be compressed. KISD property value is projected to increase by around 8% and the estimated tier one tax rate will be around 88 cents while the estimated tier two rate is 5 cents. That adds up to a total of 93 cents for the maintenance and operations tax rate of the district -- a 4-cent decrease from the current rate.
The current property tax rate for KISD is $1.16 per $100 valuation. The maintenance and operations portion is 97 cents of that $1.16. The district must have proposed a budget for fiscal year 2020-21, which begins Sept. 1, by Aug. 20.
STADIUM TURF
Later in the meeting, the board discussed a project that could cost the district nearly $4 million -- the addition of synthetic turf to three high school football fields this fall. The board will be voting to approve the design and the project in two weeks.
The board decided not to vote on the schematic design of a $3.8 million project to add synthetic turf to the football fields at Ellison, Shoemaker and Harker Heights high schools.The three fields currently have natural grass on them while, Leo Buckley Stadium, located behind Killeen High School, already has turf and the field being built with the new high school on Chaparral Road is planned to have synthetic turf as well.
The item will be placed back on the agenda for the May 26 meeting along with an item on the November bond election possibly removing the upgrades to the athletic stadiums at Ellison, Shoemaker and Harker Heights from the proposed bond.
Previously, the district had a two-part, $265 million bond scheduled to go on the ballot in May that proposes adding schools and improving stadiums within the district. The bond, along with the school board election, was moved to the November ballot because of the coronavirus, Craft has said he does not know if the bond will stay on the November ballot because of concerns over the coronavirus and its economic impact.
One part of the bond issue included stadium upgrades at the three high schools to allow varsity football to be played at those stadiums.
Since that may not happen now, Craft said this is a phased approach to improving the stadiums and getting them up to par to play at least junior varsity football at the stadiums in the future to avoid scheduling conflicts.
Craft said he does not have concerns over the financial cost of the project because it is a one-time fee and he anticipates a significant transfer to the strategic facilities fund in the coming year. Some of the funds that will be transferred will come from federal Impact Aid, of which the district should receive around $46 million, according to previous district estimates. The district will also receive additional funds because of state and federal funding related to the coronavirus.The exact amount that will be transferred to the fund was not discussed at the meeting.
Board member Susan Jones said she has concerns that the district has not taken the bond proposals for the stadiums off the table and they are talking about spending money on the stadiums.
Craft said his recommendation is that the stadiums will not be a part of the bond election, if there is a bond election at all.
Jones’ response was that maybe the board should vote to take the stadiums off the bond before approving spending $3.8 million to add synthetic turf.
The project would cost the district $3.7 million from its strategic facilities fund and $100,000 from its capital improvements projects budget.
The project is scheduled to be completed by Aug. 30.
