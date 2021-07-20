Out of 77 school districts across the 12-county education service area of Region 12, a Killeen ISD educator has been selected for the top teaching award — the 2022 Region 12 Elementary Teacher of the Year.
James Cook of Cedar Valley Elementary in Killeen ISD was named the Region 12 Elementary Teacher of the Year. Cook has been teaching for six years — all in Killeen ISD, serving as a fifth-grade math teacher at Cedar Valley Elementary for the last five and previously as a Title I aide. Before becoming a teacher, he served 22 years in the Army.
“Cook believes in building relationships that foster trust — allowing students to become free-thinking individuals capable of researching facts and making informed decisions while finding their purpose,” KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said in a news release. “He vows each day to make a positive impact on someone.”
After teaching all core subjects, Cook saw a growing need for delivering math content that students can use outside the classroom. In addition to traditional lessons, he developed and uses a system that teaches financial literacy, budgeting, borrowing, and contract litigation. Knowing the lifelong value that financial literacy provides, Cook’s program pays students for attendance, good citizenship, peer tutoring and leadership or volunteer tasks, according to KISD. The students pay rent for school supplies, internet access and hardware. His students can use their savings to purchase specialty items like supplies and healthy snacks; however, they have to pay fines for misbehavior, being late, or not returning items by deadlines. The students learn how to manage a balanced budget and consequences like bank fines for mismanaging money or unpaid bills. His students learn how their earning potential goes far beyond a salary.
As an educator, Cook believes teachers can significantly impact students by engaging with them outside the classroom. The former military sergeant often attends his students’ sporting events, performances, or church services. After agreeing to attend one such church service, a student surprised Cook by honoring him as the most influential person in her life, helping her trust and communicate with adults, despite former tumultuous experiences. Seeing her growth and the positive impact she has on her peers is just one example that Cook shares about the positive impact teachers can have on their students. He knows that every student needs to see that their teachers care about them beyond the classroom and that showing interest in them will engage them to be responsive and want to achieve more than normal expectations.
In addition to providing academic instruction that relates to the real world and building strong relationships with his students, Cook works to support his students’ social-emotional health. The former army sergeant initiated “Free Hugs,” part of a more extensive program to bring people back together. His students created signs offering free hugs to parents and grandparents from their teachers. Once the program took off, the kids lit up with excitement after witnessing the difference a small, simple action can have on others.
Cook works to instill a love for learning in his students and model his passion for lifelong learning, sharing the challenges and rewards along his life’s journey. Ultimately, the elementary teacher feels that while a student may one day forget what he taught them, they will never forget how he made them feel. The teacher enjoys hearing from former students eager to share and hear more about Cook’s journey, but he mostly loves learning how students are embracing their journeys.
“We applaud the committee for recognizing the enthusiasm for education demonstrated by Mr. James Cook,” said Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft. “Empowering and educating students while providing quality education and creating innovative learning experiences, Mr. Cook has played a critical role in the lives of his students. We are proud to have him represent Killeen ISD and teachers across the state of Texas during the most challenging year in education.”
Achievements:
2021 Elementary Teacher of the Year for Killeen ISD
2021 Cedar Valley Elementary Teacher of the Year
2014, 2010 & 2005 Army Meritorious Service Medal
Repeat recipient of Army Commendation Medal & Army Achievement Medal
Cook has a Masters in Education from Louisiana University, a Bachelor of Arts from Troy University, and holds a 4-8 generalist teaching certification. He is married to Keina Cook, a Killeen High School teacher, who taught the first African American Studies course in Killeen ISD. Together they have three children, a fifth grader at Cedar Valley Elementary, a sophomore at Harker Heights High School, and their oldest is a Class of 2012 Ellison High School graduate.
