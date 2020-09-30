A Killeen Independent School District teacher is a national finalist for a Lifetime Achievement Award.
KISD Career Center teacher Brenda Drawdy is a finalist for the award from the Association of Career and Technical Educators.
In a 48-year career, Dawdy has taught 17 different subjects and is currently teaching interior design and entrepreneurship, according to a news release from the school district.
The 2020 Region IV Lifetime Achievement Award helps to recognize educators in career and technical education for their leadership and contributions to the field, according to the release.
In 2019, Dawdy won two Teacher of the Year awards; the Texas Association for Career and Technical Education Teacher of the Year award, as well as the Texas Industrial Vocational Association Teacher of the Year. Drawdy serves on the state Skills USA Board of Directors and is the State Past-President of the Texas Industrial Vocational Association, all while working in her role as a teacher at the KISD Career Center, according to the release.
On Dec. 3, 2020, the the Association of Career and Technical Educators will induct the five Lifetime Achievement Award recipients into the association’s Hall of Fame during the group’s Virtual Awards Gala. In addition to these two honors, Drawdy is in the running as one of five finalists for the 2021 national title, the winner of which will be announced during the ceremony, according to the release.
“I like to think of innovative ways to challenge students,” Dawdy said. “I push them to do what they think they can’t do.”
