The Killeen Independent School District confirmed the death of elementary school teacher Alexandra Chandler on Monday.
Chandler, a teacher at Montague Village Elementary at Fort Hood, died Sunday after a battle with COVID-19, according to her mother on a GoFundMe post. In January, the fully-vaccinated Chandler, was admitted to an area hospital with trouble breathing just days after she delivered her first child, Beau.
“My daughter, Alexandra Chandler, had been so excited to be having a baby,” her mother Jenny Clay wrote in a GoFundMe update about her daughter explaining Chandler had battled infertility for years before Beau’s birth.
Chandler spent five days at home with her newborn before she began struggling to breathe, was hospitalized, intubated and placed in a medically induced coma. News outlets nationwide shared the Killeen ISD teacher’s story as she fought to return home to her newborn.
Clay said teaching was her daughter’s childhood dream, but just prior to her due date in January, Clay said her daughter was hesitant to return to the job she loved.
“Alex was concerned about returning to school to teach after the Christmas break,” Clay wrote. “She was only a few days from delivering, and she also mentioned that she didn’t feel safe while cases of COVID19 were rapidly increasing in Central Texas. But, she had no choice but to return for the few days before giving birth.”
Parents, students and employees have voiced concerns surrounding KISD’s COVID-19 policies to the school board in recent months. Amid a teacher shortage, dozens of KISD teachers quit just before the Christmas holiday.
KISD released a statement about Chandler’s death Monday afternoon.
“The students, faculty, and families of Montague Village Elementary are mourning the loss of Mrs. Alexandra Chandler, a beloved fifth-grade teacher,” KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said in a news release Monday afternoon. “Mrs. Chandler passed away on Sunday and will be greatly missed. She was a dedicated teacher, friend, and mentor to her peers and students. We send our heartfelt condolences and prayers to her family during this difficult time. KISD’s Guidance and Counseling Department will provide support services to students and staff.”
KISD’s statement did not reveal a cause of death, and did not mention COVID.
On Jan. 28, a GoFundMe set up on behalf of Chandler erroneously posted that the teacher had passed away, which was reported by the Herald.
In a newly created GoFundMe account, Clay explained what led close friends to believe her daughter died in January.
“On Thursday, January 27, they called us (husband and mom) to the hospital to say our goodbyes,” Clay wrote on Feb. 4. “We raced there, wailing and running down the hall to get to the ICU as quickly as possible. Mere moments before, her oxygen levels had plummeted to 13, and she had turned blue and white. Her breathing was labored, alarms were beeping from every corner of the room. The doctors told us: whatever happens now is beyond our control. If God saves her, he will save her in spite of us. We thought it was the end. Everyone did. Even the local paper reported her deceased!”
The new mother continued to fight, making small gains, according to a GoFundMe update from her mother, up until Sunday.
“Alex fought a good fight against COVID, but in the end her lungs were no match for its might,” Clay wrote in an update Monday on her GoFundMe page. “The Killeen ISD teacher died peacefully on February 13th. She will be missed by her husband, newborn son, students, friends, parents, siblings, and many others. We are heartbroken.”
The first GoFundMe account created on behalf of James Chandler raised $16,770 before it was deactivated. A second GoFundMe fundraiser created by Clay has raised $3,900. Those wishing to donate can do so by visiting https://bit.ly/3BlgTwo.
Funeral arrangements for Chandler are pending.
