A Willow Springs Elementary School teacher has been nominated for the Teacher of the Year award from Texas Teachers of Tomorrow.
Crista Marie Privott-Spencer is one of six candidates for the award.
She teaches third grade at the Killeen school.
Voting for the award began April 30 and continues through Thursday.
The grand prize for the winner, which will be announced Friday, is $5,000. The teachers who finish second and third will also receive prizes.
People can vote at https://www.teachersoftomorrow.org/texas/teacher-of-the-year.
