A high school teacher who caught COVID-19 last December, and still deals with the virus’ lasting cognitive effects, says she is encouraging other teachers to join her Tuesday in an effort to push the Killeen Independent School District to implement a policy to make masks mandatory as COVID-19 cases rise locally and statewide.
Dozens of teachers and parents plan to meet at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday for a rally outside the Killeen ISD headquarters, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive, to encourage the district to adopt the stronger mask policy during Tuesday’s board meeting. Currently, masks are optional at KISD.
Parent of two KISD students, Zoila Recinos, of Harker Heights, said she organized the rally because, “We need to say something. We have to raise our voice and say ‘No.’”
The Killeen Educators Association, which represents hundreds of KISD teachers and other staff members, is also in support of a mask mandate at local public schools — something KISD Superintendent John Craft said he won’t do because it would go against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order that prohibits local governent bodies, including school districts, from issuing mask mandate policies.
“This week has been very stressful on everyone,” Killeen Educators Association President Rachel Bourrage said earlier this week, the first week of classes at KISD. “Especially since there is no mask mandate and a shortage of teachers.”
Harker Heights High School teacher Jennifer Lee, 37, a KISD teacher of 11 years, said she plans to join Recinos for the rally Tuesday night.
It wasn’t too long ago that Lee had to be rushed to a hospital because of COVID; she knows the virus is not a hoax, Lee said.
“I was lying there and I couldn’t sleep because I couldn’t breathe,” Lee said. “I just remember lying in the bed thinking, ‘I see how people die from this.’ I could understand 100% how people die from this. That’s when I called for an ambulance. If I had gone to sleep, I didn’t think I was going to wake up.”
After battling COVID-19 for weeks, as educators across the nation were leaving the profession in droves, Lee went back to work in early February, oxygen tank and inhaler in hand, to teach her students on the subject of family and consumer sciences at Harker Heights High School.
Rather than give up on education during a pandemic, Lee said she decided to become more vocal.
“For me personally, I can’t leave it (education) when I know that we can be better,” she said. “I’m willing to stay and fight it out and make it better.”
But as COVID-19 numbers surged in Bell County just before the first day of school, Lee said she was disappointed to see the district reopen without providing the safety equipment needed to protect students and teachers during the growing pandemic.
“A lot of people have asked me, ‘What precautions are our district implementing this year,’ and there’s really nothing for the classroom teacher,” Lee said. “There’s no actual precaution or set of things that needs to happen from the classroom teacher perspective. They do provide hand sanitizer, if you request it, but they’re not providing masks, they’re not providing any kind of PPE, no plexiglass, or anything like that. So, it’s essentially, if you want to be safe, then you need to figure out a way to make yourself safe.”
Lee said the enrollment numbers at KISD high schools makes CDC-recommended social distancing guidelines impossible.
“We’re physically at a point where social distancing is not possible — all of the high schools have almost 3,000 students each,” Lee said Thursday. “So there’s no way for us to socially distance; we can try but that can’t really be the expectation. With the class size waivers our board signed a good year ago, there’s no way to have those smaller class sizes.”
Without the ability to social distance, Lee said masks are necessary to keep students and faculty safe in overcrowded conditions.
When asked what she would tell people who say mask mandates limit personal freedom, Lee said there are a lot of things in American society that technically limit a person’s personal freedom — for instance, seat belts.
“You know what’s a lot more confining than a mask? A casket,” Lee said. “To me, I’d rather wear a mask than be in a casket. There’s no freedom to be found in a casket.”
Lee lost her 39-year-old cousin this week to COVID-19.
“For me, it’s really fresh that COVID is real,” she said.
In response to Craft’s Aug. 10 statement that he will not defy Gov. Gregg Abbott’s executive order to implement a local mask mandate, Lee said she doesn’t buy his lawful reasoning.
“Slavery was legal at one point,” she said. “I mean, there are lots of things that have been horribly wrong in history and they’ve been perfectly legal. Legality does not make a difference as to whether or not something is the right thing to do.”
Tuesday night’s rally would be the third protest over masks outside the KISD administration building, 200 North W.S. Young Drive in Killeen, since school started on Monday. On Monday and Tuesday, parents and Bell County Democrats also protested, urging the school district to mandate masks.
KISD has not responded to questions for comment about the protests from the Herald.
Some school districts across the state have defied the governor’s order, and issued their own mask mandate policies, which has ignited ongoing court battles between the governor and the school districts.
Granting a reprieve for mask mandates in Texas, at least for now, the Texas Supreme Court on Thursday rejected Attorney General Ken Paxton’s attempt to void three temporary restraining orders that had been issued by a Travis County judge — including one that allowed all Texas school districts to require masks indoors, according to a report in the Austin American-Statesman.
“In addition to allowing the restraining orders to remain in force, the all-Republican Supreme Court told Paxton that he could not skip an intermediate appellate court in his attempt to enforce Gov. Greg Abbott’s July 29 executive order, which prohibited local officials from implementing mask mandates. The Paxton challenge will now be heard by the Austin-based 3rd Court of Appeals, where five of the six justices are Democrats,” the Statesman reported.
In a profession where employees are asked to be prepared for anything from a natural disaster to an armed shooter, the pandemic, Lee said, feels like a breaking point for educators.
“If we’ve learned nothing else from the pandemic, educators have to be respected, we have to be valued, we cannot be tasked with going through active-shooter training and all the other just insane amounts of times that we’re asked to basically risk our lives for our profession,” she said. “I think the pandemic has shown us this is it, this is the breaking point. We cannot keep doing this. At some point, we have to say, ‘My life actually matters.’”
The pandemic, Lee said, has forced some of her coworkers to put their careers in perspective.
“I love kids, I love teaching, I love education, but I do love my life and I love my family,” she said. “No one wants to put up with constantly being asked to risk your life and be disrespected, underpaid and overworked. That’s why we’re missing so many teachers.”
Lee said more teachers will quit if KISD doesn’t implement additional safety protections, such as paid COVID-19 leave, for their employees. KISD is currently trying to fill more than 150 teacher positions.
“Learn the lesson and take care of us now so that we can take care of the kids,” she said.
(5) comments
Here we go with the liberal ideology. Can’t even walk around without a mask , cause youget ugly looks from people. Let’s have a no mask rally right beside the pro mask rally. Oh and by the way lots of the no mask people are taking it seriously. Remember that the CDC themselves said that the masks don’t work. look it up. Also this virus has a high recovery rate. Don’t believe anything that that false dr Dr falsi has to say.
Exactly. I am so tired of my tax money going to these communist who think they should get to dictate what everyone else does. I don't even have children in school why the heck should I have to pay these peoples salary and why does a handful of uneducated parents get to decide what other peoples kids have to do. Teachers unions get their dues through the teachers salaries which is paid for by who ? The TAXPAYERS so the TAXPAYERS are basically paying these stupid teachers unions to mask the children and deny them the God-given right to breathe fresh air.
The HS teacher that caught the fauci flu caught it in December when mask mandates were in full force. how did that work out for you idiot.
Whoa! Who hurt you? No need for name calling.
SOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO these people are going to rally to take away the freedom to breathe freely from other peoples children. MONSTERS You are ALL MONSTERS. I hate that I have to pay school taxes to pay these stupid teachers to make demands that kids where face diapers. YALL are disgusting MONSTERS.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.