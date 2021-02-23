Killeen Independent School District staff will be required to return to work this week with their own personal water supply in tow as Killeen and Harker Heights continue to be under a boil-water notice.
According to an email obtained by the Herald, assistant principals, counselors and librarians were called to come back to work today. All staff are required to come to work on Wednesday, unless otherwise notified, according to a “KISD Employee Update 2-22” email sent Monday afternoon by KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya.
“We wanted to keep you informed of the ongoing remediation efforts across the district and our next phase of recovery,” Maya wrote. “Our Facilities Department continues to do an amazing job of restoring our campuses to a safe environment for everyone as quickly as possible.”
More than 40 Killeen ISD properties were damaged during the most recent winter storm. Read more here: https://bit.ly/3bzOUwq.
Killeen ISD is conducting water remediation at a number of school campuses to dry out the buildings following numerous winter storm-related pipe breaks.
“Our primary concern continues to be the accessibility to water due to the boil order notices currently in place in Killeen and Harker Heights,” Maya wrote. “As we enter the next phase of our re-entry plan, please be mindful of your surroundings and maintain situation awareness regarding ongoing remediation efforts.”
Support staff were to return to work today with the rest of KISD employees expected to return back to work tomorrow, unless told otherwise.
“All staff — including exempt, non-exempt, and hourly employees — will be required to report to work on Wednesday at their normal reporting time and location, unless otherwise notified,” Maya wrote. “All staff must bring their own drinking water due to the boil orders currently taking place. Safety is our top priority as we begin to reoccupy our buildings.”
