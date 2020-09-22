The bands and drill team members at the four Killeen ISD high schools will be able to perform at all games played at Leo Buckley Stadium whether they are the home or away team during the football season this fall.
The new plan for the football games was explained by KISD Superintendent John Craft at Tuesday night’s Killeen school board meeting. Previously, due to capacity restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, the bands and drill teams could only perform at official “home” games for their school.
The change was pushed earlier this month by band and drill team advocates, along with some school board members. It will allow the bands and drill teams to get more experience for their own competitions later this semester.
This change is only for cross-town games within KISD, and will not apply to the other teams within KISD’s athletic district which includes Copperas Cove, Temple, Belton and Bryan, school officials said.
With the coronvirus restrictions, football games are limited to 50% capacity. Full capacity of Leo Buckley Stadium is around 7,200.
KISD enrollment
Also during the meeting, the board got an update from the district’s administration on enrollment within the district.
Currently, the total enrollment within the district is 43,863 with 22,149 learning in person and 16,948 learning online. Also, there are 4,766 students who are enrolled in the district but have not engaged virtually or in person. Due to the pandemic, KISD is offering both virtual and in-person learning this year.
Craft said the students who are not engaged are students the district “has on the books” but they may not have engaged on the day the district’s administration pulled the numbers.
He added that the district’s administration pulls the attendance numbers every morning.
The projected enrollment of the district this semester was 45,938, which means the district was expecting about 2,000 more students to be enrolled by now. The projected enrollment — which is usually close to being spot on — was determined in January.
Craft said the district is looking for consistency and stability in the number of students learning in person and virtually before the district begins to shift teachers to strictly virtual or strictly in person to accommodate the students in each platform and take some of the burden off teachers.
He added that he does not want to move teachers too soon and see a shift that would lead to overstaffing in one area and understaffing in the other.
Another thing Craft mentioned is that the district already has some students that are close to not getting credit for the year because of a lack of attendance, and he wants parents and students to know that it is still required for students to attend 90% of their classes in order to obtain credit. Board member Brett Williams asked if there was any way the district can reach out to the community to try and find the 2,000 students that are not enrolled in the district.
Craft said that they could possibly reach out and that there is nothing outside of the pandemic that shows why the district shouldn’t have the nearly 46,000 students that they projected to be enrolled.
He said that he really wants to find the around 2,000 students because he thinks they could be unaccounted for both in KISD and in a school district in general.
The board also took action on voting for a name of a new elementary school at 5501 Azura Way in Killeen, but failed to reach a consensus.
