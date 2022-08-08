The Killeen Independent School District is going to drop half-a-million dollars on new poultry rooms for approximately 300 birds.
In a 5-0 vote, with board members Brenda Adams and Oliver Mintz absent, the Killeen ISD school board approved a $594,000 construction contract with Cloud Construction Company to add four new poultry rooms to the district’s old agricultural barn located at the Career Center.
“I do want to acknowledge Cloud Construction,” board member JoAnn Purser said during the district’s July 26 meeting. “They have been a great community partner and just kudos to them because they’ve obviously sharpened the pencil so they can still participate with the district. So, I do want to give kudos to them because they have been very, very workable.”
At the July 26 meeting, KISD Executive Director of Facilities Services Adam Rich said 20 FFA students used the ag barn last year to house 225 chickens and 75 turkeys — but with limited space some birds had to be housed in temporary pins in the practice arena.
“The ag barn currently has two rooms that are designated for poultry projects which have been increasingly popular due to the short period of time that the animals require feed,” Rich said.
The addition comes four years after the district paid Cloud Construction $2.1 million to build a brand new 14,000 square foot agricultural barn.
The poultry project will include additional wind screens for the new barn.
Tuesday the district will ask for the board’s approval on an official price tag for KISD’s latest multi-million-dollar construction project — Dr. Jimmie Don Aycock Middle School to be located south of Chaparral High School with a tentative opening date of fall 2024.
