The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees will have a discussion Tuesday on the extended district closure related to the coronavirus.
The update will include the district’s plan for employees to return to on-site work, an update on the Continued Learning Center, an update on the Continued Learning Center on KISD-TV and an overview of the virtual commencement ceremony, according to the district’s board book.
Also during the meeting, the board will have a discussion on the fiscal year 2021 budget. Conversations on the budget will continue in the coming months, and the district is asking the board to approve a budget by August.
The board will also decide to approve or deny the proposed schematic design for the high school stadiums synthetic turf project. The project includes putting turf down at the fields at Ellison, Harker Heights and Shoemaker high schools.
Those three fields currently have grass on them and Leo Buckley Stadium at Killeen High School has turf. The stadium at the new high school on Chaparral Road is planned to have turf as well.
The project will cost the district $100,000 from the capital improvements project budget and $3.7 million from the district’s strategic facilities fund.
Near the end of the meeting, the board will consider the request of an employee to withdraw his or her resignation; and they will consider administrator and professional support contract renewals or extension and employment agreement offers for the 2020/2021 school year, according to the board book.
The meeting will be held virtually at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting can be viewed by anybody by clicking the link at https://www.killeenisd.org/events.
