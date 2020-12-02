The Killeen Independent School District will continue to serve free breakfast and lunch to all students across the district for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year.
The USDA announced additional funding allowing the program to extend beyond Dec. 18 as originally announced, according to a news release from KISD this week.
The program allows children, ages 0-18, regardless of if they attend a KISD school, to receive free meals until May 27, 2021, at all KISD campuses.
Meals will be available on traditional school days, not including holidays or weekends. Students will be able to go through the cafeteria line and receive a free meal. A la carte items will still be available for purchase in the cafeteria, according to the release.
Virtual learners will be able to continue picking up meals from their home campus during designated times. Students can pick up both breakfast and lunch, and pick up locations will remain the same.
Parents may pick up meals without any required documentation if children are present. If children are not present, proper documentation is required. The following are acceptable forms of documentation: an official school letter, student report card, student ID card, attendance records with a student’s names, or a birth certificate, according to the release.
To remain in compliance with USDA requirements, the Killeen ISD board of trustees voted to increase the adult meal prices beginning Jan. 6, 2021. The new price for an adult breakfast will be $2.75 and the adult lunch price will be $4.75 while the district is under the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). In August 2021, the district will transition back to the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) and the new adult lunch price will be $4.25, according to the release.
Students will be able to eat a free breakfast and lunch while the district is participating in the SFSP through July 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.