Thousands of Killeen Independent School District employees will not pay for increased health insurance premiums this year, but district officials say that “anomaly" won’t last forever.

In a 6-0 vote Tuesday, with board member JoAnn Purser absent, the Killeen ISD school board approved the district’s 2023 employee health insurance plans, opting to offset the rise in employee health insurance premiums for the first year using $5.9 million in federal coronavirus relief ESSER funds.

Insurance

Insurance consultant Tad Dorroh, with BKCW, and Stephanie Peterson, of Milliman in Dallas, advised Killeen Independent School District board members about health insurance options during a workshop on Aug. 16.

