Insurance consultant Tad Dorroh, with BKCW, and Stephanie Peterson, of Milliman in Dallas, advised Killeen Independent School District board members about health insurance options during a workshop on Aug. 16.
Thousands of Killeen Independent School District employees will not pay for increased health insurance premiums this year, but district officials say that “anomaly" won’t last forever.
In a 6-0 vote Tuesday, with board member JoAnn Purser absent, the Killeen ISD school board approved the district’s 2023 employee health insurance plans, opting to offset the rise in employee health insurance premiums for the first year using $5.9 million in federal coronavirus relief ESSER funds.
During hours-long discussions over the course of three school board meetings this month, BKCW insurance consultant Tad Dorroh presented employee health insurance options for the 2022-23 school year prior to a vote on the issue Tuesday.
“I wanted to give you an idea of what’s been happening over the years,” Dorroh said at an Aug. 9 board presentation about health insurance. “In ’14, ’15, ’16 we had really positive years for the insurance companies; they made money. In ’17, they lost money, and in ’18, ’19, ’20 they made money again. In ’21, they lost money. So you can kind of see that 2020 while it was a really good year, the inverse happened in ’21.”
Dorroh and his insurance team, Superintendent John Craft said, were instructed to bring forward insurance options to the board that would keep rates flat for employees.
Currently, the district offers the choice of four health insurance plans to employees.
Over the past three weeks, Dorroh presented an insurance recommendation that would effectively consolidate the district’s current health insurance plans A and B — the idea being that if the district combined the two plans, KISD would save $1.3 million.
With healthcare costs increasing annually, Craft said he didn’t see a future where the district could keep both plans A and B.
“Looking at it long-term and sustainability, at some point, we really feel like we’re going to have to adjust plans A and B,” he said during an Aug. 16 workshop. “If you look at the trends over the eight years, I mean those are the plans, particularly A, that are costing the overall group the greatest.”
Plan B, according to Dorroh, is the least popular among KISD staff.
During the August workshop, board member JoAnn Purser called the board’s proposed plan to cover increased insurance premium cost an “artificial fix” and a “bad business decision.”
“I’m going to say it one more time: If we do not do an incremental increase to all of our members, there will be a sizable one very soon and everyone’s going to be upset,” Purser said. “Everything has gone up. We all know that. Everything that we touch — chewing gum, gas, milk — everything has gone up. I understand we’re all struggling, we’re all hurting, but to say that insurance is flat I think sends the wrong message to the school district, the taxpayers and the stakeholders.”
Board members discussed their concerns about how the proposed, but ultimately not approved, consolidated health insurance plan would impact employees, many citing the rise in inflation and uncertain economic times.
“I won’t call it artificial prices, I will call it an increased benefit to the employee at the time that we can afford to do that,” Board Vice President Susan Jones said during the workshop.
Board President Brett Williams pressed upon the importance of the board’s choices when it comes to health insurance.
“What we bring forward to our employees is so important because they have got to live with it,” Williams said at the workshop.
Ultimately, the board voted 6-0 to keep employee health insurance plans the same this year, while recognizing the district may have to make changes in the future.
Beginning in September, Craft said, the district will start educating staff members about the upcoming health insurance enrollment period that kicks off in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.