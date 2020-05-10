Killeen ISD announced plans to reduce the number of teachers but has not provided information on the number of classrooms that would be free or whether online teaching is part of the plan.
As some national health experts express concerns about a second wave of the coronavirus in the fall, KISD has not announced any specific plans for school returning in the fall. Taina Maya, the district’s spokeswoman, said that working virtually and planning for graduation and possibly summer school, have had an impact on the district’s normal everyday meetings.
One of the questions for KISD is about how the district could keep a social distancing of students, especially if more of them are in some classrooms.
The KISD board of trustees April 28 approved increasing the number of students per teacher to 26:1, from the ratio of 23 students per teacher for middle school and high school grades.
Maya provided a statement via email Tuesday.
“Killeen ISD is analyzing a variety of reintegration plans for the beginning of the school year. Our priority remains the health and safety of our students, staff and community. Districts across the state are awaiting further guidance from the Governor, TEA (Texas Education Agency) and the CDC (Centers for Disease Control).We will adhere to all guidance put in place by local and state authorities,” Maya said.
Maya elaborated on this statement in an email on Friday, but did not include information about the substance of any plans.
“The health and safety of our students, faculty, and community remain a top priority. The district has several fluid plans for the upcoming school year. All of our plans will adhere to Governmental sanitation guidelines and relevant planning guidance from state entities in the future,” she said.
SCHOOL CONSTRUCTION
Downsizing the number of teachers comes as the district is charging taxpayers millions to build new schools. The district had initiated $426 million in bonds that were passed by voters in 2018.
The projects included in the two bonds that year are a new high school on Chaparral Road, Killeen High School renovation, the East Ward/West Ward consolidation project, the Clifton Park and Bellaire elementary consolidation project, the Pershing Park and Sugar Loaf elementary consolidation and a new elementary school, plus Americans with Disabilities Act renovations and safety and security upgrades.
All of these projects are currently underway and none of the schools are complete.
The district board has approved placing additional school construction and stadium upgrades bonds, totalling $265 million, on the 2020 ballot. The election for the bonds and two school board seats was postponed from May to November due to the pandemic. The board has not considered whether to keep the bond on the ballot in November.
TEACHERS
The Killeen Independent School District does not anticipate having to lay off any teachers in 2021 as a result of the new class size ratio for secondary schools.
Instead, attrition from the end of this school year to the beginning of the new year in the fall, will result in the district having the number of teachers needed to meet the new ratio in the fall, according to Maya.
The district had 2,897 teachers as of April 29, according to Maya. Of those teachers, 1,481 of them are elementary school teachers, 525 are middle school teachers, 589 are high school teachers and 302 are special education teachers.
The agenda packet at the most recent board meeting described how many fewer teachers the district would have in the upcoming school year. There will be 32.5 fewer teachers in elementary schools, 57 fewer middle school teachers and 65.5 fewer high school teachers but eight more special education teachers. Maya said in an email Friday that there has been a growth in the special education population in line with the population growth for the cities the district serves.
Next school year, the district has an estimated enrollment of 45,492, according to Maya. Of that number, 23,940 are elementary school students, 9,349 are middle school students, 10,905 are high school students and 1,298 are special education students.
The unofficial enrollment released by the district in September was 45,398. The district’s website currently says they serve around 45,500 students.
New teacher contracts were given to teachers on April 29 and the teachers have 45 days from the time they received the contract to sign it.
The current average salary for classroom teachers in KISD is $57,300, according to Maya, and the board of trustees will discuss compensation and contracts for teachers at a future meeting, Maya said.
student-teacher ratio
“The student-to-teacher ratio discussion is the result of various factors, including Impact Aid,” Maya said in an emailed response to questions. “The district is planning for a potential reduction in State Aid associated with COVID-19’s impact to our economy, as well as, forecasting a future reduction in Impact Aid funding.”
Impact Aid assists school districts that have lost property tax revenue from the presence of tax-exempt federal property, such as Fort Hood. The aid may also be given for increased expenditures from the enrollment of federally connected children.
The district expects to lose a total of about $30 million in federal money in total over the next five to six years due to a loss of heavy Impact Aid that the district was receiving.
KISD has received $46 million to $47 million of heavy Impact Aid annually in recent years based on the percentage of students connected to Fort Hood.
That source could be drastically reduced in the coming years, because the percentage of federally connected students is close to falling below the 35% required to receive the heavy Impact Aid, according to estimates provided by KISD Superintendent John Craft. The district barely reached the 35% threshold this year, allowing it to delay the loss of federal funding for at least one more year.
The district would save some money through cutting the number of teachers employed by the district, but Maya said it is still being determined how much money will be saved because the savings will occur over time through attrition.
What about classrooms and portables?
Maya said did not provide the number of classrooms for each school or the number that would be unused. She said only that the district will have “minimal” unused classrooms as a result of the ratio change and that portable usage will be determined by future district planning.
In 2019/2020, the district used 1,718 classrooms at the elementary level and 648 at the middle school and high school level, according to Maya.
“The only reduction of instructional portable buildings is connected to the opening of the New Nolan Middle school, not class size ratios,” Maya said.
The new Nolan Middle School is being built on Warriors Path in Harker Heights and will be opened this fall. The school is costing the district $54 million from the district’s strategic facilities fund.
The board of trustees also approved new attendance zones for middle schools.
With the new zones, some of the students in the current Eastern Hills Middle School attendance zone would attend the new Nolan Middle School and some of the current Manor attendance zone students would attend Eastern Hills Middle School.
The other middle schools that would be affected by the rezoning are Liberty Hill, Live Oak Ridge, Palo Alto, Union Grove and the current Nolan Middle School on Jasper Drive in Killeen. Around 2,000 middle school students will be affected by the new zones.
