In accordance with state policies, the Killeen Independent School District will be destroying the records of special education students that graduated from the district in the 2014/2015 school year.
Former students that are 18 years old or older or parents of students have until Oct. 1 to call the special education office at 254-336-0295 or 254-336-0366, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to request the records, according to the district’s website.
The destruction of the records is in accordance with the Texas Education Agency and the Texas Library policies and procedures, according to the website.
Files of current special education students will not be destroyed and transcripts of former students will still be available at the high school they attended, according to the website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.