The Killeen Independent School District’s administration will be presenting a new plan this week for varsity intra-district football games played at Leo Buckley Stadium this fall.
The plan, which will be presented to the Killeen school board on Tuesday, could include a new seating arrangement for the Killeen and Harker Heights schools bands and drill teams to play and perform at their home and away games played at the stadium.
According to current policy, band and drill team members are not allowed to perform at any away games this season in an effort to keep social distancing measure in place during the games. However, all KISD football players and cheerleaders will be able to participate in both home and away games, other than the games in Bryan where cheerleaders will not be able to travel.
Right now, there can only be 50% stadium capacity at football games this season — a statewide policy.
Taina Maya, the spokeswoman for KISD, provided a statement via email about the district’s UIL activities.
“Killeen ISD continues to meet and discuss options for all athletic events/venues as we receive new guidance from UIL and TEA pertaining to COVID-19. In addition, the district has implemented additional mitigation efforts to include self-screening, face coverings, and deep cleaning after every event,” Maya said.
The current policy to not allow bands or drill teams at away games was decided on by a group of representatives from each school within the athletic district which includes, Ellison, Harker Heights, Killeen, Shoemaker, Copperas Cove, Temple, Belton and Bryan high schools.
Under that formula, the home side of Leo Buckley Stadium can have around 1,400 people in the stands and the visitors’ side can have 1,000. Buckley stadium’s maximum seating capacity, without any restrictions, is 7,200.
Under the current restrictions this year, the 1,000 people allowed on the visitor’s side includes the home team band. If the home band sat on the home side, the visitor’s side would have more fans than the home team, according to KISD Superintendent John Craft.
Craft said that if the home band is put on the home side, capacity would get reduced from 1,400 to about 600 or 700.
School Board member JoAnn Purser asked at the Sept. 8 board meeting, why the district couldn’t give the students in the programs like band, drill teams, cheerleaders and the football teams ticket priority so they can be rewarded for the work they have put in for so long.
She added that parents could be put in a lottery and then the general public can watch games on television.
“Why can’t we put our kids first for just this year?” Purser asked.
Jeff Smith is the head band director at Ellison High School and he spoke about the impact of his band being able to perform at football games.
“The kids really want to be there to support the school and the football team. We also have our own contest that we go to in November and the football games are a way to get the kids away from practice and onto a real football field,” Smith said. “It’s in the same kind of venue and our practice area is asphalt and we mark the areas to remember spots, and it’s good for the kids to get off the marked areas.”
Currently, the Ellison band will only be able to perform at three football games this season with only one of them coming before the band’s contest in November.
If a new plan is implemented that allows the Killeen and Harker Heights schools to take their band to games at Leo Buckley, even if they are the “away” team, Ellison’s band would be able to play at five games, with three of them coming prior to the November band contest.
That number “is still less than we are accustomed to, but this is a time where we’re all trying to adjust to things we aren’t accustomed to,” Smith said.
Tickets for football games at Leo Buckley are now on sale and the first games are on Thursday and Friday.
“Tickets for all varsity football games between KISD schools (KISD vs KISD) will go on sale at the earliest, Friday, Sept. 25. Those include games on Oct. 16, 22, 23 and 30 and Nov. 13 and 20,” a news release from KISD said.
Tickets must be purchased online through the Etix system or from the cashier in the KISD treasury office at the District Administration Building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive, according to the release.
The student section at games will be limited to the home side and home games will be streamed on KISD-TV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.