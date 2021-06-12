Ten new construction projects are slated to be discussed during the Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustee’s monthly workshop meeting Tuesday.
According to the district’s agenda published Friday, 10 potential construction projects estimated to cost a tentative total of $631.7 million are up for discussion and review Tuesday as part of the district’s long-range strategic facilities plan update.
The following construction plans are on the table:
- Sheridan Transportation Facility expansion - complete Fall 2023
- Middle school No. 15 - opening Fall 2024
- Nolanville Elementary school replacement - opening Winter 2024
- Harker Heights Elementary school replacement - opening Fall 2025
- Peebles Elementary school replacement - opening Fall 2025
- Elementary school No.37 - opening Fall 2026
- Elementary school No.38 - opening Fall 2026
- Elementary school No.39 - opening Fall 2028
- Middle school No.16 - opening Fall 2029
- Elementary school No.40 - opening Fall 2030
With the exception of the Sheridan Transportation Facility expansion, the remaining nine projects have yet to be approved by the school board.
The cost to construct each project ranges from $24.5 million for the Sheridan expansion to an estimated $123 million for middle school No.16.
To view the board’s full agenda and attachments in advance of Tuesday’s meeting, visit https://bit.ly/2ToaZbL.
The workshop meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the district’s administration building located at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen. The meeting will also be streamed live at www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on KISD TV Channel 17.
