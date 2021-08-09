The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees Tuesday will review proposed rezoning plans which will affect some 2,000 high school students next year.
“The opening of Chaparral High School in August 2022 will require rezoning to build an attendance zone for the new school as well as adjustments to the attendance zones of all other existing high school campuses,” the district’s school board agenda states.
If given board approval Tuesday evening, the district plans to host a series of informational meetings in September about the potential rezoning.
“Feedback from these meetings will be gathered and analyzed prior to a recommendation being presented to the board for consideration on October 12, 2021,” the agenda states.
The proposed rezoning meetings will take place at 5:30 p.m. on the following dates:
- Sept. 13 at Harker Heights High School Auditorium
- Sept. 15 at Ellison High School Auditorium
- Sept. 16 at Killeen High School Auditorium
- Sept. 27 at Harker Heights Elementary School Cafeteria
- Sept. 29 at Shoemaker High School Cafeteria
According to the district, 10th- and 11th-grade students will be allowed the option to finish high school at their home campus, through the district’s grandfather program, as long as transportation is not required.
Upon board approval, the district will send invitations to attend rezoning meetings to students affected.
Here’s a breakdown of the district’s proposed school zone changes:
- 435 Harker Heights High School (HHHS) students from zones 241-242, 264-266 and 271 would be rezoned for Chaparral High School (CHS).
- 620 Ellison High School (EHS) students from zones 222, 236, 262-263, 317, 374, 377, 380-382, 384 and 386-390 would be rezoned for CHS.
- 138 Killeen High School (KHS) students from zones 152 and 180 will move to HHHS.
- 322 HHHS students from zones 124-130 and 140-142 will move to KHS.
- 197 KHS students from zones 464-472 will be rezoned to Shoemaker High School (SHS).
- 357 SHS students from zones 318-332, 334-338 and 340 will be rezoned to EHS.
- 43 SHS students from school zone 391 will be moved to CHS.
- 194 EHS students from zones 372, 383 and 385 will be moved to CHS.
- 60 EHS students from school zone 373 will move to CHS.
To view the board’s full agenda and attachments in advance of Tuesday’s meeting, visit https://bit.ly/3ArStzM.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the district’s administration building located at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen. It will also be streamed live at www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on KISD TV Channel 17.
