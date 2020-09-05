The Killeen Independent School District board will be discussing the district’s return to school when it meets on Tuesday.
The update will include discussions on in-person enrollment and online engagement, the district’s online learning expectations and its overall education expectations for this school year.
Also during the meeting, the board will vote to approve or deny an order refunding around $13 million in “Series 2012 Bonds.”
The transactions “would potentially result in a gross total debt service savings of just over $1.6 million of which approximately 40% accrues to the state and 60% accrues to the taxpayers of Killeen ISD,” according to KISD documents for the Tuesday meeting.
Later in the meeting, the board will also discuss the upcoming November election.
Two board members, Brett Williams and Marvin Rainwater will be vying for reelection and there are six challengers.
The election was moved to November from March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the district’s administration building at 200 S. W.S. Young Drive, in Killeen. The meeting will also be viewable online at www.killeenisd.org/livetv.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.