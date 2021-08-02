The Killeen Independent School District, in conjunction with an area children’s hospital, will host its final series of free summer COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week.
In collaboration with Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center, Killeen ISD will allow anyone 12 years of age and older to receive the second dose of their Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday between noon and 6:30 p.m. at the former Clifton Park Elementary campus at 2200 Trimmier Road in Killeen.
Parents or guardians must be present for a child to receive the vaccine. No appointments are necessary for the walk-in clinics.
The location will be staffed with a doctor and nurse to answer questions parents may have about the vaccine, according to the district.
“KISD remains dedicated to mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and is grateful for the staff at McLane Children’s and the Greater Killeen Community Clinic for their commitment to the health and safety of the community,” the district said in a statement posted on its website.
The district does not require staff or students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.