EDUCATION Graphic

Amidst a full agenda Tuesday, the Killeen ISD school board will hold a public hearing to discuss the proposed tax rate and hear from constituents before formally adopting the rate of 85.01 per $100 valuation for FY 2024.

In a series of fiscal management proposals, trustees are expected to approve a budget for $100,000 for accelerated instruction as well as adopt the 2023-24 proposed budget and approve a final budget amendment for 2023 in the amount of $50,671,557.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.