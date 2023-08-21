Amidst a full agenda Tuesday, the Killeen ISD school board will hold a public hearing to discuss the proposed tax rate and hear from constituents before formally adopting the rate of 85.01 per $100 valuation for FY 2024.
In a series of fiscal management proposals, trustees are expected to approve a budget for $100,000 for accelerated instruction as well as adopt the 2023-24 proposed budget and approve a final budget amendment for 2023 in the amount of $50,671,557.
Trustees will also consider the results of the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness.
STAAR tests are administered to students in grades 3-8 in the spring with end-of-course assessments given throughout the year. The testing program is based on state curriculum standards in core subjects including reading, writing, mathematics, science and social studies, according to the Texas Education Agency
Last year, TEA redesigned the process, adjusting the accountability system to better align with classroom instruction. This necessitated re-setting of standards and scales from 2022-2023. This statewide re-setting changed the timeline of reporting results.
Trustees will also consider the effects of Texas House Bill 3, which passed in the 88th Texas Legislative Session recently, requiring public schools to have at least one armed security officer present at each campus during school hours, effective Sept. 1.
The bill does allow a school board to claim a “good cause exception” due to lack of funding or qualified personnel.
According to the background information provided by KISD, the district may have claimed or may plan to claim this exception, “due to the current lack of qualified personnel, the district issued a request for proposals for contracting with a security services contractor.”
According to the board agenda, trustees may go into closed session to discuss this agenda item.
Also slated for consideration by trustees are two memorandums of understanding with the Educational Foundation and the Bell County Juvenile Justice system. The Education Foundation memorandum is a renewal of services and will run through August 2026. Included in the memorandum with Bell County is the Code of Conduct and district calendar for the Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Program.
In other business, board members will approve the designation of 10 non-business days for the district and revisions to the board operating procedures, norms and ethics.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the KISD Administration Building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen. The meeting will also air on Spectrum Cable Channel 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.