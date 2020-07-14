The Killeen Independent School District is hosting its annual Principal Academy at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on South WS Young Drive this week. Taina Maya, the spokeswoman for the district, said school officials will be following the required guidelines and allowing for social distancing at the event.
She said the district is requiring all employees to perform daily self screenings, including temperature checks.
No more than 180 people will be in a single room at a time, according to Maya.
