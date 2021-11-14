The Killeen Independent School District will present an update on its COVID-19 mitigation efforts, among other things, during Tuesday’s upcoming school board meeting.
KISD announced a partnership Tuesday with the city of Killeen, Bell County Health District, and the U.S. National Guard to offer COVID-19 vaccinations and testing to the public at old Nolan Middle School in Killeen.
“The emphasis in this initiative is to offer the vaccination to school-aged children, ages 5-11,” KISD’s board agenda states. “KISD has approximately 19,800 students in this age range.”
Other items expected to be discussed during Tuesday’s meeting include:
- Proposed 2022-2023 district calendar
- Chaparral High School
- Bilingual and ESL program annual review
- Early childhood literacy and math goals
- KISD employee health benefits
- Class size waiver requests
- Strategic facilities plan update
- Purchase of 9 school buses
- KISD police officers body cameras
- Hiring of deputy superintendent position
To view the full agenda and its attachments in advance of the meeting visit https://bit.ly/3kzDGNP.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the district’s administration building located at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen. It will also be streamed live at www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on KISD TV Channel 17.
