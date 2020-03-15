Beginning Tuesday, the Killeen Independent School District will be providing free breakfast and lunch to all children ages 0 to 18.
According to a press release issued by the district, the meals will be “grab-and-go” style available at or near the entrance of campuses.
Breakfast service will be from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.
Lunch service will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
State and Federal regulations prohibit parents from obtaining these meals.
Currently the service will run through Friday. KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said the district will communicate any changes.
As a reminder to parents, KISD schools will be closed Monday through Friday due to coronavirus concerns. Classes are currently expected to resume March 23.
Participating Campuses
Cedar Valley Elementary School
Harker Heights Elementary School
Hay Branch Elementary School
Oveta Culp Hobby Elementary School
Peebles Elementary School
Pershing Park Elementary School
Reeces Creek Elementary School
West Ward Elementary School
Willow Springs Elementary School
Manor Middle School
Rancier Middle School
Shoemaker High School Fieldhouse
