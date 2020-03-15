KISD meals.png

Beginning Tuesday, the Killeen Independent School District will be providing free breakfast and lunch to all children ages 0 to 18.

According to a press release issued by the district, the meals will be “grab-and-go” style available at or near the entrance of campuses.

Breakfast service will be from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.

Lunch service will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

State and Federal regulations prohibit parents from obtaining these meals.

Currently the service will run through Friday. KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said the district will communicate any changes.

As a reminder to parents, KISD schools will be closed Monday through Friday due to coronavirus concerns. Classes are currently expected to resume March 23.

Participating Campuses

Cedar Valley Elementary School

Harker Heights Elementary School

Hay Branch Elementary School

Oveta Culp Hobby Elementary School

Peebles Elementary School

Pershing Park Elementary School

Reeces Creek Elementary School

West Ward Elementary School

Willow Springs Elementary School

Manor Middle School

Rancier Middle School

Shoemaker High School Fieldhouse

