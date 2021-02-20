Killeen Independent School District Superintendent John Craft will update the school board Tuesday on the extent of the damage caused by Winter Storm Uri.
During a press conference held Friday, via Zoom, Craft said 27 facilities had weather related issues he described as “significant.” Read more here: https://bit.ly/2ZAUGby.
Over the weekend, two KISD crews worked overtime visiting the affected properties and assessing the extent of the damage.
KISD staff were instructed to not return to their school buildings until further notice, he said Friday.
In-person and virtual school was canceled Monday as KISD worked to assess the situation. District officials said further updates about classes next week would be posted on KISD’s social media pages on Sunday.
Other items expected to be discussed during Tuesday’s meeting include:
- Resolution to provide support to community partners
- Revisions to the 2020-2021 academic calendar
- TEA waivers for missed instructional days, low attendance, emergency closure
- Resolution to supplement board policies
- Overview of KISD instructional interventions and remediation programs
- Resolution extending depository contract with BBVA Compass
- Fiscal year 2022 general fund budget timeline
- Receive and approve minutes
To view the KISD board’s full agenda and attachments in advance of Tuesday’s meeting visit https://bit.ly/3k53YpQ.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the district’s administration building located at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive.
The meeting will also be streamed live at www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on KISD TV Channel 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.