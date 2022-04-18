A week after the Killeen Independent School District board members heard from employees struggling to pay their bills, the district will review a proposed pay raise plan.
During a daytime school board workshop Tuesday, Killeen ISD’s school board will review a pay study contracted through the Texas Association of School Boards.
At the district’s last board meeting on April 12, Killeen Educators Association members asked the board to consider a 7.5% raise for teachers and professional staff and a $3 raise for hourly employees — citing personal stories of KISD employees struggling to pay for life’s basic necessities amid ever-rising inflation.
A 7.5% raise still wouldn’t keep up with the rise in inflation nationwide; in March inflation reportedly hit a 40-year high of 8.5%.
“Our hourly employees are the most economically vulnerable section of the district workforce,” KEA President Rachel Bourrage said during the April 12 meeting. “Recently, a colleague said to me, ‘I can’t believe I work this hard to be this poor.’ ... Given the crisis of the teacher shortages and the struggle of hourly employees to make ends meet, a compensation boost is needed.”
The board association’s study reviewed scenarios of 4% to 6% pay increases for teachers and education professionals.
The proposed teacher placement schedule, according to the agenda, includes a 6% general pay increase and an increase for a starting KISD teacher with zero experience to $55,000.
Currently, a KISD new teacher with no experience earns $52,000 a year.
A 6% general pay increase, plus a longevity stipend increase, would cost $27.7 million, according to the district’s agenda documents.
During the district’s March 29 board meeting, KISD Superintendent John Craft said he expects the upcoming teacher hiring season to be the most competitive one of his educational career.
At the April 12 board meeting, KISD Chief Financial Officer Megan Bradley told the school board the district will have approximately $20 million to allocate toward an employee compensation plan.
Information presented at Tuesday’s workshop is for discussion only. A board vote on the proposed pay increase is expected to take place on April 26.
To view the district’s agenda, budget documents and board association salary student go to: https://bit.ly/38XXAPF.
The board workshop will take place at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the district’s headquarters, 200 North W.S. Young Drive, in Killeen.
