The Killeen Independent School District will review the 87th Texas Legislative Session and its impact on the district’s finances during Tuesday’s school board meeting.
Chief Financial Officer Megan Bradley will present an overview to the board on the bills that stand to have the most impact on the school district.
One bill of interest to KISD is House Bill 5 as it addresses an effort to expand internet access by establishing grants, providing low interest loans, and other financial incentives to encourage broadband access, according to the KISD agenda. The bill will become law on June 20 if not vetoed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Other agenda items expected to be discussed Tuesday include:
- Agreement with Variety’s Peaceable Kingdom Retreat for Children for 2021-2022 school year
- Review of self-funded employee health insurance for 2022
- Consideration and possible action regarding non-renewal of Roy Gomez contract
- School board minutes
To view the KISD board’s full agenda and attachments in advance of Tuesday’s meeting, go to https://bit.ly/3vTUMcZ.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the district’s administration building at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive. The meeting will also be streamed live at www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on KISD TV Channel 17.
