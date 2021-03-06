School 3.jpeg

At Pershing Park Elementary School, third-grade teacher Bertha Hernandez leads students in math lessons Wednesday, the first day of operation for the new school in Killeen and the first day of classes following the holiday break.

The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees will meet Tuesday to review a new course request for Mexican American Studies for the 2021-2022 school year.

“Mexican American Studies introduces students to the rich and diverse history and culture of Mexican Americans,” the agenda states. “The goal of the course is to increase understanding of the history, citizenship, economics, science, technology, geography, and political realities of Mexican Americans in a way that allows students to make deep connections across the content.”

Susan Buckley, KISD’s chief learning officer for secondary schools, is slated to present on the topic at the upcoming board meeting. The Mexican American Studies course is worth one credit and recommended for students in grades 10-12, according to the board’s agenda. The Texas Education Agency approved the course during the 2019-2020 school year.

“This course is relevant and aligns to the diverse demographics of our community,” the agenda states. “Traditionally Mexican American History has been studied as a component of history classes but has not been explored to the depth this class will allow. This course will explore the innovative, complex, and distinctively Mexican American social structures and cultural traditions.”

Other items expected to be discussed during the meeting include:

  • Keys Inside Student Development: KISD FFA program overview
  • Future KISD board of trustee elections, procedures, and policies
  • COVID-19 employee vaccination and public health guide update
  • School Health Advisory Council (SHAC) recommendations
  • Teacher incentive allotment: Local teacher designation system
  • Fiscal Year 2022 budget planning: Utilization of state compensatory education funds
  • Staffing allocations for the 2021-2022 school year
  • Administrative procedures related to due process for KISD employees
  • Quarterly investment report

To view the KISD board’s full agenda and attachments in advance of Tuesday’s meeting visit https://bit.ly/3cbBp6m.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the district’s administration building located at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive. The meeting will also be streamed live at www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on KISD TV Channel 17.

