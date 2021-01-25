The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees will meet Tuesday to discuss a new virtual framework for the 2021-2022 school year.
“Since March 16, 2020, the global pandemic has presented significant challenges associated with providing a continuity of instruction via virtual and online modalities to our students,” the board agenda states. “The district’s instructional leadership team has been working to develop a framework for virtual education continuity this upcoming school year, as a result of the information gathered over the year, as well as the most recent Team of 8 training dialogue, we feel the framework being presented, while lacking the flexibility that we currently have, will best serve KISD learners moving forward.”
The board will hear from district staff about the new virtual learning program’s planning timelines as well as a general overview of the virtual school plan, according to the agenda.
A possible COVID-19 paid leave extension is back on the agenda for Tuesday as well as a look at elementary school rezoning stemming from the 2018 construction bond.
Some other items that will be discussed during the meeting include:
- The 87th state legislative session
- Superintendent John Craft’s contract
- African-American studies course overview
- An order for the May 1 election
- Appointment of an election agent
- Potential selection of consulting services for partially self-funded medical and ancillary insurance
- An update on the construction of the district’s second regional stadium at the new Chaparral High School
- Annual financial and compliance reports
- The board planning calendar and future agendas
To view the KISD school board agenda and attachments visit https://bit.ly/2YdgxoL.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the district’s administration building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive, in Killeen. The meeting will also be viewable online at www.killeenisd.org/livetv.
