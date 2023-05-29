Killeen ISD trustees will name a lone finalist to the position of Superintendent of Schools during a special called meeting Thursday.
According to a news release Monday, the finalist will be introduced during the meeting with a “meet and greet” immediately following in the lobby.
“Texas law stipulates a district’s school board must name the finalist for the superintendent position at least 21 days before the hire is made official,” according to the release.
Following last week’s series of meetings in which trustees held closed sessions, and interviewed candidates, the announcement of a finalist is the culmination of a three-month search process.
Trustees signed a $40,000 contract March 7 with Austin-based J.G. Consulting to conduct the search to replace former Superintendent John Craft, who resigned earlier this year to take a position at Northside ISD in San Antonio.
Also in March, board president Brett Williams presented the timeline for a decision on hiring for the position. After town hall and focus group meetings were held in April, interviews were scheduled to be held the first week in June.
Board members have completed the interview process and are ahead of schedule in naming a finalist.
Deputy Superintendent Megan Bradley has been serving as interim superintendent since Craft’s departure.
Thursday’s meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the administration building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive.
