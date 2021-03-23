A mother of a Killeen ISD student is questioning the reasoning behind a “Hero Interview” assignment which prompted students to ask about the morality of war.
Abigail Ruiz, veteran and mother of an eight-grader who received the assignment in an English class, said Monday the last two questions were the ones that left her feeling the most unsettled.
The assignment was to interview a "hero" and ask that person the following five questions:
- What makes somebody a hero?
- Who is somebody that is like a hero to you? Why are they a hero to you?
- What makes a soldier a hero?
- Is it acceptable to kill someone you know nothing about in the name of war? Why or why not?
- Is war justified? Why or why not?
“How dare them question our kids in a way that even for a moment, makes them question their parents’ integrity,” Ruiz wrote on Facebook Monday. “Question the actions many of them had to take for survival and safety of others. In situations that didn’t happen in a vacuum. For the freedoms they don’t fully understand.”
Ruiz’s Facebook post had 60 comments and over 20 shares as of Tuesday morning.
“Dear KISD, In this military town our kids are home reading these questions with their Active duty or Veteran parents. Is this the right question to propose to our children? Is my mom/dad a murderer, or is it justified?”
Dozens of other parents shared her concerns on Facebook and responded with similar comments.
Ruiz said her niece came home with a similar assignment leading her to question whether this assignment was handed out at multiple schools across the district.
“I’m not being sensitive, this is an absurd question to ask children that don’t understand.”
Ruiz added to her post to include the district’s response to her complaint.
“The district has already spoken to the principal and the teacher who created the assignment and the assignment has been removed and it will be addressed with all students tomorrow,” the district responded via Facebook messenger.
Ruiz urged readers to be cautious before blaming teachers for the assignment adding, “The teacher(s) were not the creators of this assignment. Some have military affiliation themselves. This was in the Curriculum, handed out through the years. The issue, is vetting these assignments. Please don’t assume the teachers are to blame, they deal with enough.”
When asked about the assignment KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said Tuesday, “Upon investigation, the assignment didn’t meet our expectations as a district for assessing student learning. The students who received the assignment will be given a new assignment today.”
