The Killeen Independent School District is airing its virtual graduations this weekend for all five high schools.
The Early College High School, Ellison High School, Harker Heights High School, Shoemaker High School and Killeen High School virtual graduations will be broadcast on KISD-TV Spectrum Channel 17 and the district’s website and social media platforms from May 29 to May 31, according to Taina Maya, the spokeswoman for the district.
The schedule for the graduations is as follows:
Early College High School, 1 p.m. Friday
Ellison High School, 3 p.m. Saturday
Harker Heights High School, 8 p.m. Saturday
Shoemaker High School, 2 p.m. Sunday
Killeen High School, 7 p.m. Sunday
KWTX News 10 is airing the virtual graduations on its CW12 station affiliate. Viewers may see the ceremonies on Spectrum channels 17, 1212 and 20, CW on Grande channels 812 and 12, DirectTV channels 46 and 46.1 and Suddenlink.
The district also announced that seniors can pick up diplomas and other items like letter jackets, photos and academic patches from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday or from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the student’s high school, according to a news release from Maya. Early College High School students can pick up their items during the same times at the career center at 1320 Stagecoach Road.
“Graduates must stay in their cars at all times but are invited to show their school spirit by decorating their vehicle. In order to pick up items, students must show a valid form of identification, school IDs are acceptable. If parents are picking up their student’s items, they must be an authorized parent or guardian, and show identification to receive the items,” the news release said.
In July, the district is planning to hold in-person graduation ceremonies at the Bell County Expo Center.
The schedules for the in-person graduations later this summer at the Belton Expo Center are as follows:
Monday, July 20:
Harker Heights High School - 10 a.m.
Early College High School - 2 p.m.
Killeen High School - 6 p.m.
Tuesday, July 21:
Ellison High School - 2 p.m.
Shoemaker High School - 6 p.m.
