The virtual learning center for the Killeen Independent School District launched Monday.
The center will give parents and students their first look into how virtual learning will look for the upcoming school year, according to a news release from Taina Maya, the spokeswoman for the district.
The learning center houses the new Connected Classroom Handbook for elementary and secondary parents and students, daily curriculum platform login access points, training modules, and video support resources for parents and students, according to the release.
Parents and students will also have access to a hotline from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. five days a week for any questions or concerns.
The hotline will have extended hours until 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, according to the release.
Starting Aug. 17, students will begin virtual learning and teachers “will deliver customized curriculum, including both live and online recorded lessons for all KISD students,” the news release said.
Currently, the district plans to begin offering in-person instruction on Sept. 8.
Parents and students can visit the virtual learning center at https://www.killeenisd.org/vlc.
