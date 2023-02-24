Killeen Independent School District’s Fine Arts department opened its 20th annual visual art show Wednesday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
The public is welcome to visit the free art show, which features a huge assortment of pieces created by KISD elementary, middle school and high school students.
The show will continue through March 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the week and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. On Tuesday, the show is open from 1 to 7 p.m.
The largest display in the room was a collaborative effort from all the art classes at Audie Murphy Middle School of a more than 10-foot paper mâché sculpture of a dandelion tower that took teachers Elizabeth Ferguson and Carlos Armas’ combined classes about a month to complete, according to a KISD release.
The sculpture contains the names of every student at Audie Murphy, the only middle school located on Fort Hood. The dandelion is the symbol of the military child.
“A lot of them don’t even realize how unique their lives are,” Ferguson said in a KISD release. Many of her students are surprised to find out their teacher spent all of her childhood in the same house in the same town.
