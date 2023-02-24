Killeen Independent School District’s Fine Arts department opened its 20th annual visual art show Wednesday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.

The public is welcome to visit the free art show, which features a huge assortment of pieces created by KISD elementary, middle school and high school students.

dbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7554

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.