Killeen ISD gave official welcome recently to its newest teachers during the district’s annual New Teacher Induction ceremony at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
Superintendent John Craft, Board President JoAnn Purser and three teachers of the year encouraged the new educators to lean on their teammates and praised them for entering a profession that inspires the future.
The superintendent invited the assembly of 250 new teachers, with principals and other administrators and supporters to reflect on the challenges of a year ago, outlined the deep history of the Central Texas district and expressed excitement for achievements to come.
Teaching is a difficult job that is growing more difficult, but it is also a calling that brings extreme reward, Craft said.
“Public education could not be more vital than it is today,” he said, reminding teachers that some students will return to the classroom in person for the first time following 17 months of virtual learning.
KISD 2019 Secondary Teacher of the Year Elise Keaand 2020 Secondary Teacher of the Year Tracy King praised the district’s supportive culture.
“That’s my district,” is the refrain Kea spoke and urged audience members to repeat as she praised KISD’s commitment to excellence and growth.
King reminded new teachers to remember that despite setbacks and disappointments, their efforts would make a difference in the lives of students they will see each day.
Cedar Valley Elementary School fifth-grade teacher James Cook, KISD’s newest Elementary Teacher of the Year and the Region 12 Elementary Teacher of the Year said an educator doesn’t only teach, but cares for students.
“You love children through whatever they are going through,” he said.
When the going gets tough, the award-winning teacher said, an educator should consider the future and remember they will impact tomorrow’s leaders.
He recalled that his 10th-grade English teacher — Mrs. Williams — saw something special in Cook’s writing and encouraged him when he needed a boost. “She saw something in me that I didn’t see. What will your students say about you?”
The gathering of new teachers is precursor to the start of the new school year. Most campus staff return Tuesday to begin two weeks of professional development, culminating with Meet the Teacher Aug. 12 and the first day of school Aug. 16.
“We all feel the butterflies,” Cook said, assuring the new teachers that even seasoned veterans get anxious. “We are KISD. We are a family. Embrace everything that comes your way.”
Deanna Keeley, a new second grade teacher at the new Carney Elementary School said she was impressed with the welcome. “I’m excited,” she said. “Everyone has been so incredibly friendly. I feel like I’m part of a family.”
