Following Tuesday’s meeting of the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees, the district can now look for bids on multiple properties the district owns that are now deemed excess.
The board voted 6-0 to deem four former school properties excess so the district can try and sell them. Board member Brett Williams was not at Tuesday’s meeting.
The four former schools, all in Killeen, are:
West Ward Elementary School, 709 W. Dean Ave.
Fairway Middle School (including adjacent 1.8-acre parcel), 701 Whitlow Drive
The old Clifton Park Elementary School, 2200 Trimmier Road
Bellaire Elementary School, 108 W. Jasper Drive
Taina Maya, the district’s spokeswoman, said there is not a minimum bid in mind for any of the properties.
She also added how the district will be looking for bids on the properties.
“Once prepared to announce a public bid notice, the district advertises the property for sale in a newspaper of general circulation in the county in which the land is located, on two separate dates,” Maya said.
Some of the buildings on the properties are old and could have asbestos, but that is not an issue for the district.
“The property will be sold as is and where is, with any and all latent and patent defects and faults,” she said.
Clifton Park, West Ward and Bellaire are still in use as schools, but will be closing down at the end of the school year as newly built campuses open up.
The Bell County Tax Appraisal District lists the appraised value of the Fairway campus as $1.35 million.
West Ward is appraised at $736,915. Clifton Park is appraised at $1.36 million, and Bellaire is appraised at nearly $3.35 million.
