A Shoemaker High School student’s mother said her son required stitches after he was stabbed by another student on school property Wednesday, and to make matters worse, she said the alleged suspect was allowed to return to school Thursday.
The Killeen Independent School District said the incident Wednesday was an “altercation” that is under investigation by Killeen ISD police.
A video of Jatrice McCray’s son, Jabari, holding his visibly bloody arm, circulated across social media platforms following what Shoemaker school officials also called an “altercation” Wednesday afternoon.
McCray said the student who allegedly stabbed her son did not return to school Thursday, however, she said school officials told her that he would have been allowed to go back to class.
“Jabari got stabbed”
McCray said she asked her daughter, a Shoemaker H.S. junior, to Facetime her Wednesday afternoon when she knew her children would be waiting for the bus.
When her daughter called, McCray said all she could hear at first was “hollering and screaming.”
“I’m trying to tell her to calm down and ask her why she’s hollering and screaming and all I hear is, ‘Jabari got stabbed,’” McCray said.
Following that ominous phone call, McCray said she and her husband rushed to the high school campus Wednesday to figure out what was going on.
“When we get there, I just see staff members standing there. Kids are screaming, and I see my son all bloody,” she said. “I don’t see no police. No ambulance. No nothing. I don’t see nobody on the phone, they’re just standing there. So my husband gets my son, puts him in the truck and drove him to Metroplex (now known as AdventHealth-Central Texas).”
At AdventHealth hospital Wednesday evening, McCray said her son received stitches for a stab wound on his forearm sustained in the Shoemaker High School parking lot.
“I’m glad that he was only stabbed in his arm and the boy did miss the artery,” she said. “Because he had a hunter’s knife and the stab was very deep.”
McCray said the student who allegedly stabbed her son was not back at school Thursday. Her three children who attend Shoemaker High were asked to remain home for the remainder of the week, she said, while her son continues to receive threatening messages from two students involved in the altercation.
“All of my kids are not allowed to go back to Shoemaker, the principal said, at this time,” McCray told the Herald.
McCray said she asked Shoemaker school officials if the suspected attacker would be allowed to return to school.
“I asked the principal, what is going to be done, are they still going to be allowed to be on campus,” McCray said. “She said, ‘Unfortunately, it’s a process, so, yes.’”
A screenshot photo of a social media video sent to the Herald shows the accused student holding what appears to be a knife in his right hand. Social media video clips also shared with the Herald show an incident in the Shoemaker High School parking lot, students screaming, a KISD police officer who appeared to be walking after the student with the knife, and McCray’s son walking into the line of the camera holding his arm dripping with blood.
The Herald reached out to Killeen ISD for a comment about McCray’s concerns. The district has not responded as of Thursday afternoon.
The principal of Shoemaker High School released a statement about the altercation Wednesday evening.
“This is Latisha Williams, principal of Shoemaker High School, with an important message regarding school safety,” Williams said in a statement to parents Wednesday. “There was an altercation involving students that happened outside of our campus today after dismissal. This incident is currently under investigation by Killeen ISD Police and the entire campus administration. Students who are found to be involved in the fight or act of violence will be charged and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
Williams said the district remains vigilant regarding the safety of students and staff.
“Our students must understand we are serious about safety and this kind of behavior is never tolerated at Shoemaker,” she said.
When asked about the incident, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said, “If that happened at the school, you’ll have to contact KISD Police Dept.”
