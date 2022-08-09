bus

Killeen Independent School District school buses depart the bus depot located off Atkinson Avenue in Killeen on Friday, March 28, 2021. 

 Lauren Dodd | Herald

Motorists accustomed to traveling Chaparral Road may want to find another route when students go back to school next week.

The Killeen Police Department is advising Chaparral Road motorists to “expect delays” Monday through Friday during Chaparral High School’s first week of operation.

ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.