Motorists accustomed to traveling Chaparral Road may want to find another route when students go back to school next week.
The Killeen Police Department is advising Chaparral Road motorists to “expect delays” Monday through Friday during Chaparral High School’s first week of operation.
When school starts Monday, Chaparral Road traffic is expected to be congested as police reported during the Killeen Independent School District’s Chaparral dedication ceremony last week.
In a Facebook post Tuesday, KPD told residents to be aware that motorists will only be allowed to turn right from Polmont Drive onto Chaparral Road Monday through Friday.
“Patrol officers will be out on these days directing traffic during peak hours before and after school that week,” KPD’s Facebook post said. “Motorists should EXPECT SIGNIFICANT DELAYS in this area. Again, motorists should EXPECT DELAYS.”
Harker Heights Police Department posted to Facebook Monday reminding residents to be extra cautious on the roads as classes resume Monday.
“The Harker Heights Police Department would like to remind everyone to please pay extra attention in and around our school zones,” HHPD’s Facebook post said. “The Harker Heights Police Department Traffic Management Unit and Patrol Division will have extra officers within these school zones to remind motorists to slow down, watch for school buses loading and unloading, refrain from stopping in the crosswalks and follow all other traffic laws. Together we can make these areas as safe as possible for everyone. Have a great school year!”
