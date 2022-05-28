Two high-achieving Lampasas High School seniors are ready to start their next chapters.
Lampasas High School valedictorian Abigail Valdez, 17, daughter of Christopher and Candice Valdez, said she’s nervous but excited about her next big move.
Valdez will be attending the University of Texas at Dallas next year in pursuit of a degree in actuarial science. The senior said she will miss seeing her high school friends but looks forward to the challenges that await her in college.
Lessons learned playing sports in high school, she said, will stay with her forever.
“Everything in tennis relates to life,” she said.
Valdez said she attributes her academic success to her parents’ support.
When asked what advice she’d give her freshman peers, she said, “Honestly, just do your best, and even if you don’t, it’s ok. It’s scary, I know, but you’ll get used to it.”
At the age of 16, Kaitlyn McLendon, daughter of Jackie and James McLendon, will be trading in the Hill Country scenes of Lampasas for the windy beaches of Corpus Christi.
McLendon, this year’s salutatorian, will be graduating a year early from Lampasas High School.
“I just felt like I wasn’t really fitting in in high school and I wanted to get out a bit early, so I decided to graduate early,” McLendon said.
The young high school graduate said she looks forward to attending Texas A&M University in Corpus Christi in the fall where she plans to study graphic design and studio art.
The LHS student thanked high school counselors and teachers who worked with her during troubling times.
“Having people to count on and depend on, sometime’s that’s hard to come by,” she said.
McLendon also thanked her parents.
“They’ve been supportive during the toughest times of getting through high school, they’ve been right by my side,” she said. “They’ve really been my protectors and my supporters and I really appreciate them for that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.