A large police force responded to a Killeen school late Wednesday afternoon.
A Herald reporter counted at least 17 police cars outside Gateway Middle School, 4100 Zephyr Road, about 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Updated: April 26, 2023 @ 7:28 pm
After school Wednesday, “two students on the Gateway Middle School campus side, started shouting at each other,” Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya told the Herald. “Other students joined in and started an altercation. KISD Police were on site and called for backup from KPD. KISD Police have charged 8 students with rioting and are taking them to the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center. All students involved beyond the eight will be disciplined as outlined in the Student Code of Conduct. KISD Police is grateful for the continued support from the Killeen Policed Department.”
The Herald also sent questions to Killeen Police Department about the incident.
“KPD officers responded to Gateway at approximately 4:20 p.m., to assist KISD Police in reference to a disturbance,” Killeen police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez told the Herald in response to questions about the incident.
She referred other questions to Killeen ISD.
A woman who identified herself as a parent of a student at the school called the Herald and said her son was Tazed by police during the incident.
jbrooks@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7468
