The first year all students and staff were required back on campus after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted learning, the Killeen Independent School District saw a spike in the number of guns found at school.
More than 70% of the firearms found in the past three years on Killeen ISD property occurred during the last school year, according to KISD weapons data received Thursday in response to the Herald’s public information request.
KISD, per the Texas Education Agency, records the number of weapons — which can include brass knuckles, a pocket knife, BB gun, an airsoft gun, kitchen knife, razor blade, box cutter — separately from the number of firearms, or knives with blades over 5 and a half inches found district-wide.
According to KISD data, a total of 79 weapons — including eight firearms — were found on 29 KISD campuses last year — more than double the two years’ previous totals.
Two knives with blades measuring 5 and a half inches or more were also caught on campus during the 2021-22 school year.
Of the guns confiscated last year, four were found at Ellison High School, three at Harker Heights High School and one at Live Oak Ridge Middle School.
During the 2020-21 school year, when the district still offered a virtual schooling option, two guns were found on campus. One firearm was found at a KISD school during the 2019-20 school year at the start of the pandemic.
