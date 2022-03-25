Following reports of local students firing toy guns filled with beads in the name of the latest TikTok trend, the Killeen Independent School District is encouraging parents to talk with their kids.
In a statement to the Herald Friday, Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya addressed the latest social media craze, which involves teenagers videotaping themselves shooting friends and strangers in a “drive-by fashion” with toy guns filled with Orbeez polymer water beads.
“Social media challenges continue to be a distraction for children,” Maya said. “Parents are encouraged to talk to their children about the dangers associated with these “trends” so they understand they can lead to criminal activity.”
Parents of Liberty Hill and Smith middle school students reported Orbeez injuries to the Herald this week.
“We are aware of a student being hit by a gel pellet, but we have not had any students go to the nurse or report to an Assistant Principal that they were injured by one at Smith Middle School,” Maya said. “Campus administrators have contacted the parents of three students to inform them of the consequences their student will face in relation to bringing an inappropriate item to school.”
Maya said students will be “disciplined accordingly.”
“While all social media challenges may seem like a harmless prank to students, Killeen ISD is committed to the safety and security of all students and staff and students found violating the Student Code of Conduct will be disciplined accordingly,” she said.
The Copperas Cove and Killeen police departments recently warned of the viral TikTok “Orbeez” challenge.
“In some cases, these beads are being frozen or modified making them more harmful,” CCPD posted last week. “The beads are shot with air soft guns, some of which resemble real firearms! These beads when shot from an airsoft gun can cause serious injury & property damage!”
Police departments from California to Georgia have made similar warnings in recent weeks as the latest TikTok trend continues to pick up steam.
